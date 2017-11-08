Adkins Arboretum Hosts Magic in the Meadow Gala

by

Perfect weather and delightful company made for an enchanted evening when Adkins Arboretum hosted its Magic in the Meadow gala on Sat., Sept. 23. Featuring a live auction, hoop dancing by Baltimore performance artist Melissa Newman, world-class jazz by the Peter Revell Band and sumptuous food by Peach Blossoms Events, the event brought both new and old friends together to garner support for the Arboretum’s education programs that promote the conservation and preservation of the Chesapeake Bay region’s native landscapes.

Next year’s gala is scheduled for Sat., Sept. 22. Mark your calendar, and join us for this wonderful evening!

Magic in the Meadow was sponsored in part by Unity Landscape Design/Build, Shore United Bank, Avon-Dixon Insurance Agency, The Hill Group at Morgan Stanley Smith Barney, Warrington Builders, Accounting Strategy Group, Joanne Shipley Graphic Design, Booth, Booth, Cropper & Marriner, PC, Delmarva Business Network, Piazza Italian Market, St. Michaels Fine Woodworking and numerous private sponsors.