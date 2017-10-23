Bring the Kids! Maryland STEM Fest Event at Kent County Library

by

STEMWorks at Kent County Public Library — A Maryland STEM Fest Event

Kent County Public Library is pleased to host STEMWorks, an official event of the 2017 Maryland STEM Festival on Wednesday, November 1 from 5-7 pm.

Founded in 2015, the Maryland STEM Festival has become one of the leading STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) events in the State. Through ten days of community-based events hosted by schools, colleges, libraries, museums, parks, businesses and other local organizations, the Festival celebrates the economic, educational and cultural impact of STEM in Maryland.

The STEMWorks event will take place at the Chestertown Branch of Kent County Public Library, 408 High St. in Chestertown, and will feature hands-on science experiences, provided by a variety of community partners, including Belle Rose Kennels; Kent County Public Schools Judy Center; Kent County Family Center; Kent Soil and Water Conservation District; Maryland Department of Natural Resources; Maryland Extension & 4-H; RiverArts Clay Studio; and Running W Kennel.

This event is free and open to all. Adults, as well as children preschool through high school, are welcome to participate, explore, and learn through hands-on activities for all ages.

Wednesday, November 1 | 5-7 pm

Kent County Public Library | Chestertown Branch, 408 High St.

For more information, visit the library website or call 410.778.3636.

