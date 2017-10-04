by

Mental Health Awareness Week is Oct. 1-7, 2017. Each year, the first full week in October provides an opportunity to fight stigma, provide support, educate the public, and advocate for equal care.

One in five adults experiences mental illness problems every year, and 50 percent of chronic mental illness begins by age 14. Although many people today understand that mental illness is a medical condition, individuals and families affected by mental illness are still often subjected to stigma and discrimination.

This year the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) is calling on everyone to get “Into Mental Health” and replace stigma with hope.

Locally, NAMI Kent & Queen Anne’s (the newest affiliate of NAMI Maryland) is now offering the NAMI Family Support Group program on the first and third Monday in Centreville, and the first and third Tuesday in Chestertown, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

In addition, as part of Mental Health Awareness week, National Depression Screening Day will be held Thursday Oct. 5. Organizations around the world are encouraged to offer free, anonymous questionnaires that can help individuals identify potential signs of depression. Learn more at www.mentalhealthscreening.org/programs/ndsd .

“We are calling on everyone to join NAMI and replace stigma with hope by pledging to be #stigmaFree,” said Lainie Surette, steering committee co-chair of NAMI Kent & Queen Anne’s.

To take the #StignaFree pledge, visit www.NAMI.org/stigmafree . NAMI offers information about mental illness conditions, symptoms and treatment at www.NAMI.org or through its HelpLine at (800) 550-NAMI (6264).

For more information about the Kent and Queen Anne’s Support Groups call (443)480-0565.