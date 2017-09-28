“What Is Worthy of Our Bravery?” – Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River

On Sunday, October 1, at 10 a.m., Reverend Sue Browning will give a sermon entitled “What Is Worthy of Our Bravery?” for the Unitarian Universalists of the Chester River, 914 Gateway Drive (Crestview), Chestertown. In his book The Philosophy and Mythology of Harry Potter author Patrick McCauley reminds us of a core lesson from the Harry Potter series: “The decision to approach and confront that which scares us is not a thought, it is an act.” Being brave is hard. What is worthy of our bravery? When should we act in light of fear? What guides these choices? At this service, Rev. Sue Browning will explore these questions and the sources that inspire our acts of courage. Special music by Karen Somerville.