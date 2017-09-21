School Board Schedules Community Meetings on Facility Use

by

Kent County Public Schools are developing a Facility Strategic Plan for future facility usage and configuration. The school board is asking the community to provide input into future school facility requirements.

Community members are invited to attend one of the community input meetings to provide insights and suggestions into school facilities. Community members are asked to limit questions/comments to 3 minutes. Cards will be provided for written comments and questions.

COMMUNITY MEETING SCHEDULE:

Sept 25 6:30 p.m. Community Meeting, Kent County High School – Auditorium

Sept 27 6:30 p.m. Community Meeting, Galena Elementary School – Cafeteria

Sept 28 6:30 p.m. Community Meeting, Rock Hall Elementary School – Cafeteria

AGENDA:FOR ALL MEETINGS:

6:30 p.m. Greetings and Introduction Dr. Couch

6:40 p.m. Strategic Plan Background Dr. Lever

7:00 p.m. Public Comment The Community

8:20 p.m. Closing Remarks Dr. Couch

8:30 p.m. School Building Tour Building Principal

The next Strategic Planning Committee meeting will be held at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 29 at Kent County Middle School in the Cafeteria.