Landgraf Inauguration Sept. 23

by

Washington College will inaugurate Kurt M. Landgraf as its 29th president at a mid-morning ceremony Saturday, September 23. The inauguration in Martha Washington Square, during Fall Family Weekend, is set for 10:30 a.m., with a buffet luncheon to follow on the Hodson Green.

The public is invited to the inauguration, which will mark the formal installation of Landgraf, who has been president since July 1. He came to Washington College with a decades-long résumé as a senior executive with DuPont (including serving as Chief Operating Officer, Chief Financial Officer, Chairman of DuPont Europe Middle East and Africa, Chairman and CEO of DuPont Pharmaceutical Company and CEO of DuPont Merck Company), and a 13-year tenure as President and CEO of ETS, one of the world’s leading providers of measurement programs and evaluations for schools, including both the K-12 and higher education communities.

Landgraf has also served as president of the National Consortium for Graduate Degrees for Minorities in Engineering and Science, and served as Vice Chairman of the Higher Education Commission for the State of New Jersey, the state’s governing body for higher education institutions.

The public is invited to the luncheon after the inauguration ceremony. Later that day, President Landgraf and his wife, Rita, will judge the 11th Annual Cardboard Boat Race, sponsored by the College’s Center for Environment & Society, at Wilmer Park. With categories ranging from Best Construction to Most Team Spirit and Best Unintentional Sinking, the boat race is always a raucous, fun event for students, faculty, staff, and community members and is certain to top off a celebratory day.