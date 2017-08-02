William (Bill) Lane, Jr. Celebrates 35 years with Avon-Dixon Insurance Agency

by

Avon-Dixon Insurance Agency, a member of Shore Bancshares community of companies, is proud to recognize Bill Lane, Jr. for 35 years of dedicated service. Mr. Lane began his career with Avon-Dixon in 1982 as an insurance sales and service representative for personal and commercial insurance products. Mr. Lane is currently a Senior Executive Vice-President and works with insurance products that assist clients with asset protection and wealth management. Mr. Lane is certified in insurance counseling and risk management.

“Avon-Dixon is pleased to celebrate 35 years with Bill. His commitment to his customers and his continuing drive to learn something new every day speaks volumes to his clients and co-workers. It is always a pleasure to work with him” says Rich Trippe, President and CEO of Avon-Dixon.

Mr. Lane resides in Easton with his wife, Barbara. He enjoys small boat sailing and woodworking. Mr. Lane currently serves on committees for multiple organizations, such as Mid-Shore Community Foundation, Critchlow Adkins Children’s Centers, Talbot Historical Society and more.