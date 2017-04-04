Chesapeake Bank and Trust Announces New Branch Manager

by

Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company is pleased to announce its new Branch Manager, Karyn Dustin, who is replacing retiring Manager Mary Clark.

Karyn Dustin brings fourteen years of retail banking experience to Chesapeake Bank and Trust. Most recently Karyn was a Branch Manager in Easton, MD. Prior to that she was a Branch Administration Manager in Chestertown. Along with an impressive background in banking, Karyn has proven herself to be of the highest caliber when it comes to providing customer service.

“Karen is an experienced community banker who is glad to be back in Chestertown as part of our team.” – Glenn L. Wilson, President & CEO

A graduate of Boston University, Dustin lives in Centreville with her husband Steve. Dustin has also successfully graduated from the Maryland School of Banking which is a highly impressive achievement.

Founded in 1986, Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company, Chestertown’s Truly Local Banking Experience, has roots in Kent County dating back more than 100 years. Chesapeake Bank and Trust Company is a well-known pillar in the community, helping residents and businesses with their banking and investments needs. For more information please visit www.chesapeaketrust.com or call (410) 778-1600.