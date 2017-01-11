screen-shot-2017-01-11-at-7-15-10-pm
Work Session on Kent County School Consolidation January 17

The Kent County School Board of Education will be holding a work session for the purpose of discussing School Consolidation. The meeting will be held on Tuesday, January 17, 2017, at 5:30PM. The public is invited to observe but there will be no public participation. The meeting will be held at the Kent County Board of Education Administration Building, 5608 Boundary Avenue, Rock Hall, MD 21661.

