Osprey Cam Returns With Surprise Guest

Since 1996, Atlantic Security, Inc. of Chestertown has maintained an osprey camera overlooking a nest located on a tributary of the Chester River. The livestream has been shared with the public since 2017. While there have been many years of abundant osprey activity, the past few years have been difficult. In 2022 and 2023 eggs were laid and chicks hatched in the nest, but they were taken by great horned owls before they matured. In 2024, the nest remained empty, perhaps abandoned by the previous resident pair.

In early April of 2025, the nest caught the attention of a pair of Canadian geese. Over the years various “squatters” have been witnessed on the osprey nest; from bald eagles to blue herons and buzzards, and yes, even Canadian geese. Visits usually lasted from a few minutes to a few hours and most often took place in the “off season”. This year, however, the northern based fowl arrived in early April, a few weeks after the osprey typically make their appearance. There was no indication that they would stay, until three eggs were spotted in the nest on April 12th. It then became apparent that the Canadian geese had staked their claim.

Ironically, the new camera viewing the nest is from a Canadian company. Coincidence? Perhaps.

The number of eggs currently in the nest is undetermined, but it is believed to be more than six. The mother goose has diligently covered them with down so that they stay warm and unseen when she occasionally leaves the nest. The incubation period for goose eggs is 25-30 days, which means there could be hatchlings any day now.

To enjoy the 2025 Goose cam, which includes sound, go here.

For more about Atlantic Security, Inc., go here.