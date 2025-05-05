More Than 40 Great Ways to Celebrate Maryland Makers at Maryland Crafted: Centreville

With a new name, an exclusive VIP Experience, and a brewery tour, Maryland Crafted: Centreville offers guests over 40 great ways to kick off June. Now in its eighth year, Maryland Crafted: Centreville – formerly known as DrinkMaryland: Centreville – will be held on Saturday, June 7 from 12 to 5 p.m., on Lawyers Row and Broadway.

Hosted by the Town of Centreville and the Maryland Wineries Association, the free event offers guests an opportunity to meet over 40 Maryland makers and experience some of the state’s finest craft beverages, artisan crafts, festival food, and live music with laid-back Eastern Shore hospitality.

Attendees age 21+ with proper ID can purchase tasting passes for $25 in advance and $30 on-site (at the Broadway and N. Commerce Street check-in tent) to sample wine, beer, mead, and spirits, purchase by the glass, or buy bottles to enjoy at home.

“Our new Maryland Crafted name reflects how this event continues to evolve and offer our guests some of the best craft beverages, food and artisan wares Maryland offers. We look forward to this being our best year yet,” said Carol D’Agostino, Centreville Main Street manager.

New behind-the-scenes VIP Experience

New this year is an exclusive pre-event VIP Experience featuring a behind-the-scenes brewery tour at Centreville’s Bull & Goat Brewery by owners Jake Heimbuch and Jeff Putman. The experience also includes a guided tasting of four craft beverages with food pairings, led by Laurie Forster, The Wine Coach, event emcee, and one of America’s leading wine experts.

To maximize the experience, only 30 VIP tickets are available to those 21+ with proper ID. VIP Experience tickets are $60 per person and must be purchased in advance, and include tasting passes for the main event. For more information and updates, visit Maryland Crafted: Centreville on Facebook. Tasting passes and VIP Experience tickets are on sale now at marylandcrafted.com.

“We’re thrilled to again partner with the Town of Centreville on this eighth event,” said Janna Howley, Executive Director of the Maryland Wineries Association. “We always enjoy showcasing the range of products that our participating beer, wine, spirits, and mead producers have to offer, and helping Centreville host a vibrant community gathering.”

Craft beverage participants

At press time, this year’s craft alcohol producers include: 1623 Brewing, Baltimore Spirits Co., Butterfly Spirits, Bull & Goat Brewery, Checkerspot Brewing, Chesapeake Manor Vineyard, Clear Skies Meadery, Clyopatra Winery & Vineyard, Crow Vineyard & Winery, Ego Organic Vodka, Fordham Lee Distillery, Gray Wolf Spirits, Layton’s Chance Winery, Lyon Rum, McClintock Distilling, Oliver Brewing Co., Pathfinder Farm Distillery, Rosie Cheeks Distillery, Sandbox Brewhouse, Shmidt Spirits, and Tenth Ward Distilling Company.

Chesapeake Sons and The G Method to perform

This year’s main stage features live music by the Chesapeake Sons from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. and The G Method from 2 to 3 p.m. Led by frontman Jason Morton, the Chesapeake Sons blends convicted vocals and smart lyrics to produce a unique mash-up of Southern rock, rock, blues, country, gospel, and even a little bit of psychedelia.

Guthrie Matthews and The G Method will take festivalgoers on a musical journey through diverse genres from soul to metal, filled with funky grooves, powerful vocals, and dynamic melodies. Rounding out the stage entertainment will be Laurie Forster, The Wine Coach, who will perform an interactive tasting demonstration from 3:30 to 4 p.m.

Free parking available

While free on-street parking is available, attendees are encouraged to use the free event parking lots which will be clearly marked and include the following:

Powell Street Parking Lot : Behind the Goodwill Fire Company. Turn right at the Everest Mart (on the corner of Liberty and Broadway) and right again onto Powell Street. Parking is under the Centreville Water Tower.

: Behind the Goodwill Fire Company. Turn right at the Everest Mart (on the corner of Liberty and Broadway) and right again onto Powell Street. Parking is under the Centreville Water Tower. Queen Anne’s County Health Department Parking Lot: This parking is behind the 206 N. Commerce Street building and accessible via Banjo Lane.

This parking is behind the 206 N. Commerce Street building and accessible via Banjo Lane. Municipal Parking Lot: This lot is at the corner of Happy Lady Lane and Water Street, across from the Centreville Post Office at 202 E Water St.

For event and sponsor information, contact Carol D’Agostino, Centreville Main Street manager at (410) 758-1180, ext. 17 or [email protected]. Juried artisan interest forms are available at centrevillemdevents.com.