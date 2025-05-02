Chesapeake Film Festival’s New President Shares Her Excitement for Upcoming Season, Early-bird Tickets Now Available, Free Screenings Continue in May

The new President of the Chesapeake Film Festival, “CFF”, wants us to know she is thrilled about the Festival’s upcoming season! Irene A. Magafan, a celebrated independent filmmaker herself, is a past and current member of the organization’s programming committee, which reviews and selects from hundreds of submissions from around the world each year. As CFF President, she is now in a position to further contribute to and guide the legacy of this established creative stalwart in the Eastern Shore’s cultural landscape.

“Regional film festivals like CFF are an essential bridge between filmmakers and audiences. We have the power to discover and elevate films and the platform to engage and inspire audiences. As a filmmaker, it’s just thrilling to be able to participate in curating the upcoming season and to see how this remarkable organization works behind the scenes with our communities, universities, as well as cultural and environmental organizations to offer such inspiring programming,” states Magafan.

When the Chesapeake Film Festival’s Board of Directors recently voted in Magafan as its new president, the festival recognized both her talent as an award-winning documentary filmmaker and her passion for storytelling. In addition, the board was tapping into her belief that cinema can be a powerful tool to spark dialogue and change, especially in the areas of the natural world and social justice. Magafan knows how to attract both filmmakers and audiences. She is a Senior Video Specialist and Editor at the World Wildlife Fund and has a resume that includes the award-winning documentary The Bonobo Connection, narrated by Hollywood actor and activist Ashley Judd. The film also inspired Magafan’s TedTalk on how bonobos apes are our closest living relatives, and one of the most peaceful animals on Earth. The Bonobo Connection will be shown on CFF’s popular Opening Night of environmental films with a panel discussion following the screening.

“We’ve always been grateful for CFF’s terrific leadership over the years. Having a filmmaking pro like Irene guiding us this season makes us confident that our programming will continue to be entertaining and compelling to all who attend the festival in downtown Easton this fall,” shares Cid Collins, CFF Executive and Artistic Director.

Early Bird Tickets are now on sale.

Save your seat and save money by purchasing early-bird tickets to the Chesapeake Film Festival, October 10-12, showcasing over 40 of the finest independent and student films in historic downtown Easton. Enjoy 17% off the standard $150 ticket price and guarantee yourself a seat at the Festival’s top screenings at the beautifully renovated Ebenezer Theater, the Academy Art Museum, and the Talbot County Free Library. The early-bird deadline is August 15. Tickets sold out online for the 2024 festival almost a month prior to opening night, so don’t hesitate to reserve your spot today. Click here for online registration www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com.

Submissions are open on the Chesapeake Film Festival filmmakers’ portal – FilmFreeway

Filmmakers worldwide are invited to showcase their work and become part of the fastest-growing, prestigious film festival on the Eastern Shore. We offer outstanding filmmakers, experienced and emerging, a forum to showcase and discuss stories of compelling interest to our local and global community. Every year the Festival reviews and rates hundreds of film submissions – in 2024 that included over 200 films from 30 states and six countries. CFF’s goal is to curate a fresh, compelling and diverse program that spans features, environmental films, documentaries, shorts, animation and student films. The festival is accepting submissions on the Chesapeake Film Festival website or filmmakers’ portal on FilmFreeway – https://filmfreeway.com/chesapeakefilmfestival.

Film Categories Include:

Environmental Features and Short

International Features and Documentaries

Narrative Features

Documentaries

Spotlight on Maryland

Student Shorts

Animations

Key Dates to Remember:

Regular Submission Deadline: June 1, 2025

Extended Submission Deadline: June 21, 2025

Notification Date: July 7, 2025

Festival Dates: October 10, 11, and 12, 2025

Venues: Ebenezer Theater, Academy Art Museum, and Talbot County Free Library

Free Monthly Film Series Continues with Conclave, May 12

The Chesapeake Film Festival (CFF) and the Talbot County Free Library began our collaborative monthly film series in March in celebration of the library’s 100th Anniversary and CFF’s 18th Season. Don’t miss our May feature film – Conclave – on May 21. In light of Pope Francis’ recent passing, this award-winning film transports us into the traditions and processes of selecting new global leaders of the Roman Catholic Church.

Free to the public, this monthly series — Our Bay, Our World, Our Festival — features a captivating lineup of high-profile films at the Talbot County Free Library in historic downtown Easton. Upcoming screenings begin at 6 PM for the next Saturday screening and at 2PM for the June Saturday date, offering perfect midweek and weekend cultural escapes, as well as a wonderful film for younger audiences in June.

Upcoming Film Highlights & Key Dates

May 21 : Conclave — Dive into the intrigue of this Oscar-nominated film starring Ralph Fiennes and Isabella Rossellini, a gripping narrative of power and secrecy.

June 21: Wicked — Get ready for a wild and wonderful cinematic journey with this theatrical masterpiece starring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, and Jeff Goldblum.

All screenings are free and open to the public. No reservations required. Film starts at 6PM in May & 2PM in June. Call the library at (410) 822-1626 for more information.

CFF programming is brought to you by our generous sponsors Maryland State Arts Council, Talbot Arts, Talbot County Free Library, Maryland Humanities Council, The Artistic Insights Fund, Richard and Beverly Tilghman, The William Lucks Professional Group powered by Keller Williams Realty, Laser Letters and by generous patrons like you.

For more information and ticket purchase, please visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com.