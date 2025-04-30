Jazz Legend Don Vappie returns: A talk with Phil Dutton

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Between the Chestertown Jazz Festival, the National Music Festival, weekly performances at Rock Hall’s Mainstay, and special events at the Garfield Center for the Arts, music has become a bright light in Chestertown’s thriving arts scene.

And it’s about to shine even brighter, thanks to local musician and founder of The Alligators, Phil Dutton. After performing with legendary New Orleans musician Don Vappie during the 2022 Chestertown Jazz Festival, Dutton made it his mission to bring Vappie back to town. Thanks to his efforts, Vappie will appear for two special performances — at Sumner Hall on May 15 and at The Mainstay on May 17.

So heat up your po’boys and get ready for an unforgettable celebration of Creole jazz right here in Chestertown!

Don Vappie, musician/ composer/ educator, is a legend in the Creole Jazz circles of New Orleans, and has received numerous awards for his efforts to preserve Creole Culture through music and film. He plays with the Preservation Hall Jazz Band and Don Vappie & the Creole Jazz Serenaders. His music credits include performances at Lincoln Center with Wynton Marsalis and recordings with Bette Midler, Terrence Blanchard, Diana Krall, Peggy Lee, Dee Dee Bridgewater, Eric Clapton, and many others. Vappie’s highly regarded unique and original tenor banjo style is equal only to his love of his Creole heritage and tradition.

Although Vappie’s reputation is of international stature, he has chosen to mostly stay close to home in New Orleans, his hometown. His appearance at Sumner Hall and The Mainstay, where he will be backed by the Conservatory Classic Jazz Band, is the fortunate result of his friendship with Phil Dutton and his affection for Chestertown.

The Spy recently talked with Phil Dutton about Dan Vappie’s upcoming visit.

For a sampling of Don Vappie’s jazz, go here.

For tickets to Charles Sumner Hall, May 15, go here.

For tickets to the Mainstay, May 17, go here.

“Laissez les bon temps rouler”

This video is approximately five minutes in length.