Will Orange Crush be the State cocktail? By Lisa J. Gotto

Cold to the lips and refreshing to the palate, there’s nothing quite like the sweet, juicy taste of the Orange Crush cocktail — the seasonal beverage staple as enigmatic with summers on the Eastern Shore as a bucket of fresh crabs readied for cracking.

And this summer we will no doubt be hoisting these fresh-squeezed, icy libations with greater gusto than ever if the Maryland legislature gets full support to make the vodka-based Orange Crush our official State cocktail.

But what is this you say about our neighbor and Atlantic shore sharer Delaware and its official state cocktail, which happens to be the Orange Crush?

Yes, this is a juicy tale indeed, as Maryland Delegate to the Assembly, Wayne Hartman of District 38C in Worchester and Wicomico Counties, tells it.

“In August of last year, the State of Delaware decided to take credit for the Orange Crush and declare it as their official state cocktail,” explains Hartman, who co-sponsored HB 1001 with Maryland Senator Stephen S. Hersey.

“This proclamation stems from the drink’s similar popularity in Delaware, and because of a bar in Dewey Beach claiming to have ‘perfected’ the cocktail. While imitation is the best form of flattery, credit for this nationally known drink should go to Maryland.”

The lip-smacking roots of the Orange Crush goes back decades to its origination in 1995 in a West Ocean City bar called the Harborside Bar & Grill, and its co-founders, Chris Wall and Lloyd Whitehead. And since that inception, Hartman says, many have tried to rebrand and redefine the Orange Crush as their own, but Hartman stresses that only the Harborside Bar & Grill has the true bragging rights to say, “Often Imitated, Never Duplicated”.

In fact, the rivalry for Orange Crush supremacy has spilled over to the District, reportedly going viral between senators Chris Coons of Delaware and Ben Cardin of Maryland as they participated in a good-natured Orange Crush making competition prior to last summer’s recess. We are happy to report that Team Maryland bested the concoction put forth by “The First State”.

In addition to bragging rights, the official designation brings with it the potential to help boost tourism dollars in the State, as it serves up a prime menu item for promotion.

“The Orange Crush is not just a drink but part of the Maryland experience,” says Maryland Tourism Coalition’s Executive Director, Ruth Toomey.

The designation, she adds, will undoubtedly drive more tourism and strengthen the state’s economy. With the current 9% alcohol tax on each beverage served, passing HB 1001 would create a perfect opportunity for celebratory events across bars and restaurants, boosting both food and beverage sales.

“By designating the Orange Crush as the official cocktail, we can also stimulate new campaigns with liquor stores and distributors, spotlighting key ingredients like orange vodka.”

While the Orange Crush originated in Ocean City, the popularity of its juicy, icy goodness grew rapidly and has since been known to be promoted in various counties throughout the state, including Queen Anne’s with its annual Crabs N’ Crushes campaign that guides visitors to the places where crabs are noted to be delectably pared with this refreshing counterpart.

So, what crab dish best floats the boat for taste with this illustrious bill’s sponsor?

“Delegate Hartman likes to pair an Orange Crush with a Maryland Crab Cake,” says Hartman staffer, Will Smith.

The quest to make the Orange Crush the official state cocktail is currently awaiting a vote in the State Senate after unanimously passing in the House with a 137-0 vote.

