James by Katherine Emery

“The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” has always been one of my favorite books so I was very excited to read, Percival Everett’s book; “James.” Everett brilliantly reimagines “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” from the perspective of Jim, the enslaved man. Jim is described as an intelligent and literate man who strategically adopts “incorrect grammar” to navigate his perilous life, mainly when speaking to white people.

I first read “The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn” at age twelve in eighth grade. Both of my parents were fans of Mark Twain’s books so the nightly dinner table discussion was centered around passages in the book, mainly the written vernacular and themes of race and morals. I learned the meaning of irony while reading “Huckleberry Finn,” Jim is the most civilized character in the book and he is a slave. The free men in the story mistreat Jim over and over again, all for personal gain. Ironically, it also turns out that the entire time that Jim is a “runaway,” he’s actually been a free man, his owner having given Jim his freedom upon her death.

The same year my English class read “Huckleberry Finn,” we studied the film “Porgy and Bess” in music class. “Porgy and Bess” is considered controversial because, despite being a story about African American life, it was written by white people who have been criticized for perpetuating stereotypes of Black people through its characters and dialect. “Huckleberry Finn” written by Mark Twain, a white man, is accepted by critics as characteristic of the time in America, but those critics also believe that his racially charged language contributes to negative stereotypes.

The dialect of the characters in the movie, “Porgy and Bess,” and the book, “Huckleberry Finn,” was a big part of the lesson in both English and music classes. My naive thirteen year old self wrote a report stating that the characters in the movie should have southern accents because it reflects the way that people actually spoke, and I didn’t see them as exaggerated and offensive. To support my theory, I used my family members who lived in Texas, Georgia, and Louisiana as an example. If everyone spoke in perfect English, it wouldn’t accurately reflect the time period or setting. I believed that the way people spoke was an important part of their identity. I knew that in certain regions in America, people spoke with a heavy southern “drawl.” My parents had read “Br’er Rabbit” to me as a very young child, another example of characters in a book with Southern accents.

“Porgy and Bess” was a collaboration between George Gershwin and author Dubose Heyward, a successful writer from an old South Carolina family. Gershwin insisted that all performances be by all black casts. While the play opened up valuable opportunities for black artists, it was criticized by some as an inappropriate depiction of black culture.

I know that my life has benefited from my public school education, my teachers were “ahead of their time” in that they didn’t hesitate to teach and discuss controversial subjects. I found in my reading of “Huckleberry Finn,” that despite being a slave, Jim is the only character in the book who is portrayed with significant dignity. Jim’s character is moral, good-hearted, and intelligent, which the novel; “James”proves.

Percival Everett felt that it was crucial to change the way Jim speaks in “James,” to challenge the stereotypical portrayal of enslaved people in literature. Everett suggests that enslaved people would often use coded language to communicate amongst themselves while appearing to conform to their oppressors’ expectations when speaking in front of them. By giving Jim a more articulate and sophisticated way of speaking, Purcival Everett directly confronts the racist metaphor of “the ignorant slave.” By allowing Jim to express himself fully, he becomes a complex, intelligent individual, not just a stereotypical character.

Purcival Everett’s, “James” is both a tribute and a critique, he reshapes a beloved classic to reveal deeper truths about race, storytelling, and the enduring struggle for dignity. “James” challenges the myths of American literature by giving voice to an enslaved man, Jim, offering a powerful meditation on race and freedom.