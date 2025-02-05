Home-grown Entrepreneurs: Eat Sprout Grows Up! By Mary Beth Durkin

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Eat Sprout, the farm-to-table, grab-and-go food retail store that fuses health with deliciousness, has lots of big news for 2025!!! Sprout is opening a new café in the heart of Easton at 22 North Harrison St. The new location will have indoor and outdoor seating. Co-owner Emily Groll says the new café will have a “warm, inviting coffee shop vibe” and offer the popular Sprout grab-and-go entrees, baked goods, and more. The husband and wife duo plan to open the new cafe sometime in the early Spring of this year.

In the video above, titled, Eat Sprout Grows Up and take a tour through Sprout’s kitchen, meet the owners, Emily and Ryan Groll, along with the chefs who make all that delicious food and learn about Sprout’s back story.

Sprout is also upping its game and venturing far beyond the eastern shore. This summer Sprout plans to open a new café in downtown Bethesda, Maryland. Since 2019, the amount of product coming out of Sprout’s kitchen has multiplied exponentially. The addition of 3 new cafes in St. Michaels and two in Annapolis since 2019 has meant big growth for Sprout.

In addition to more cafes, the Meals on Wheels program, which serves three counties, has awarded Sprout a contract to supply 2,000 meals a week to seniors on the eastern shore. Ryan Groll says, “When we opened our kitchen in 2018, we were excited to be producing 1,000 items a week, now fast forward to today and we’re producing over 15,000 items a week.”

This video is approximately seven minutes in length.

Mary Beth Durkin is a documentary filmmaker and award-winning journalist who focuses on food reporting for the PBS NewsHour. For more information about Sprout please go here.