A new president and immigration policies changes: A chat with ChesMRC’s Matthew Peters

As the new Trump Administration begins to roll out its approach to border control and immigration policies, one group on the Mid-Shore is watching closely what those new initiatives might mean to the unique communities they serve is the Chesapeake Multicultural Resource Center based in Easton.

For over 12 years, the organization has been helping immigrants and multicultural communities on the Delmarva by providing legal assistance, education programs, job support, health services, language classes, and community integration resources.

Given that background, the Spy asked its director, Matthew Peters, to come by our Zoom studio for a conversation about what this might mean for the Mid-Shore’s increasingly diverse communities and share some of the organization’s highlights in 2024.

This video is approximately ten minutes in length. For more information about ChesMRC please go here .