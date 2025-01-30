The Academy Art Museum presents “Hoods Up Happy Hour” events

This winter, the Academy Art Museum is pleased to offer an exceptional opportunity to explore the art of automobiles with two exclusive “Hoods Up Happy Hour” events, taking place on Monday, February 3 and Monday, March 3. Because the Museum is closed to the public on Mondays, this is a rare opportunity for guests to get a behind-the-scenes look and immerse themselves in the world of Bugatti while enjoying curated tours, insightful commentary, and the chance to view some of the most iconic cars in history in an intimate, relaxed setting.

The Museum’s highly anticipated exhibition, Bugatti: Reaching for Perfection (on view through April 13, 2025), celebrates the legacy of one of the most prestigious names in automotive history. Known for its fusion of cutting-edge engineering, exquisite design, and unparalleled craftsmanship, Bugatti has long represented the pinnacle of automotive perfection. The exhibition showcases a stunning collection of Bugatti automobiles and art designed and crafted by members of the Bugatti family.

The tours will feature expert commentary from our curator and automotive specialists, offering valuable insights into the mechanics and engineering behind the cars, with particular focus on the unique features of each model. Guests will get a literal look under the hood, allowing them to appreciate the cars’ engineering and their artistry. This is the perfect opportunity to engage with experts, ask questions, and deepen your understanding of both the artistic and technical aspects of Bugatti’s legacy in an informal, yet enriching atmosphere. Whether you are a long-time automotive enthusiast or simply interested in learning more about the intersection of design and engineering, the evening will offer a fascinating perspective on a truly iconic brand.

Beyond the exhibition and expert-led tours, the “Hoods Up Happy Hour” offers a welcoming atmosphere for socializing and networking. Guests will enjoy a selection of light bites and beverages while mingling with fellow attendees in a beautiful, relaxed setting. With an elegant atmosphere and engaging conversation, these events offer the perfect balance of culture, entertainment, and relaxation in Easton’s premier art venue, and promise to be evenings to remember.

For more information and to register, please visit academyartmuseum.org.