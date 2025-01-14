Tred Avon Players opens 44th season with PLAZA SUITE

Tred Avon Players is thrilled to kick off its 2025 season with Neil Simon’s classic comedy, PLAZA SUITE. Directed by Ed Langrell, Angel Perez and Maureen Curtin, the production runs from February 13-23, 2025 at the Oxford Community Center. Season passes and individual show tickets are available at www.tredavonplayers.org.

Set in the luxurious Suite 719 of New York City’s iconic Plaza Hotel, PLAZA SUITE unfolds across three acts, each featuring a different couple navigating the complexities of love, life, and relationships.

In the first act, Karen and Sam, a long-married couple, revisit the suite where they spent their honeymoon, only to find their relationship may be on the rocks. Act two follows Muriel and Jesse, former high school sweethearts who reconnect in Suite 719, seemingly rekindling old flames. The final act introduces Norma and Roy, frazzled parents of the bride, desperately trying to coax their daughter out of the bathroom on her wedding day. Each story delivers its own unique blend of humor, heartache, and surprising revelations about love, reminding audiences of the unpredictable nature of relationships.

The talented cast includes new and returning actors to the TAP stage: Melissa Barcomb-Doyle (Karen Nash), Dean Goodwin (Sam Nash), Joseph Spain IV (Bellhop/Borden Eisler), Michelle Spain (Waiter), Leigh Marquess (Jean McCormack), Charles Ulveling (Jessie Kiplinger), Mary Ann Emerson (Muriel Tate), Susan Patterson (Norma Hubley), Brian McGunigle (Roy Hubley) and Jackie Royer (Mimsey Hubley).

PLAZA SUITE opens on Thursday, February 13 and runs for seven performances through Sunday, February 23. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday performances are at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons are at 2:00 p.m. at the Oxford Community Center, 200 Oxford Rd in Oxford. Tickets are adults $25 / students $15 (fees included). Preview Night (February 13) and Sunday matinees sell out quickly!

Stay out of the cold and enjoy this warm-hearted comedy that promises to captivate and entertain with its sharp dialogue, relatable characters, and timeless themes! Seating is limited—buy your tickets now! www.tredavonplayers.org

About Tred Avon Players

Founded in 1982, the Tred Avon Players is a nonprofit organization whose purpose is to enrich, educate and entertain its community by providing a high-quality theater experience. Hundreds of local performers, stagehands, audience members and donors have been the backbone of its success throughout the decades. To learn how you can get involved and to purchase tickets for upcoming shows, visit www.tredavonplayers.org and follow Facebook and Instagram.