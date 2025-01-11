Capturing a life in focus with Ruth Wittersgreen

It’s hard to pin down Ruth Wittersgreen, but perhaps that’s the point. In her sun-drenched gallery/office on the third floor of Easton’s Daylight Building at 5 East Dover, walls, hallways, and panels are adorned with the vibrant echoes of her life—wildlife photography. It’s a space that reflects not just her art but also the layered complexity of her career as a clinical psychologist, a balance she maintains with precision and purpose.

Wittersgreen’s journey to Easton has been anything but linear. Born in rural Tennessee to young parents, her love for nature was nurtured early, as she spent weekends tramping through the woods with her parents. “They taught me to be quiet and observant,” she said. “It was like learning a sport at a young age—it becomes second nature.”

That natural instinct stayed with her, even as life led her through a stint in the Air Force, a doctorate in psychology, and years spent building a (still) thriving practice in Washington, D.C. “I joined the reserves during my doctorate because I knew I needed a way to support myself. Of course, that meant that, at times, I needed to be on duty when my classmates were able to study” she said. That time in the military gave her a global perspective that she uses in her photography, from snowy swans in Germany to travels in Japan. It also left an indelible mark on her career as a therapist. “I treat a lot of PTSD,” she says. “My Air Force unit had many Gulf War veterans, and hearing their stories was formative.”

A solid interest in photography, though, came much later—almost by accident. In 2017, while camping in Shenandoah National Park, she saw seven bears, an owl, and countless deer with only an old phone to capture the moment. “I realized I needed a real camera,” she said. That realization grew into a passion during a trip out west to Yellowstone and the Tetons, where she began photographing wildlife. By the time she visited California later that year, her love for the craft was cemented. “I went to a monarch butterfly grove while my daughter was at a college interview. It was like a switch flipped—I was hooked,” she said.

Her move to Easton was similarly serendipitous. A lifelong affinity for the Eastern Shore’s wildlife refuges brought her and her husband to the area often, but it wasn’t until 2023 that they visited Easton itself. “We stayed at the Tidewater Inn for our anniversary,” she says. “By the next morning, we were already looking at houses.” Within months, they’d moved to Easton, where Ruth set up her dual practice and gallery.

The gallery is as much a personal sanctuary as it is a business. “When I see these photos, I’m immediately transported back to those moments-moments she’s only happy to share,” Wittersgreen said, pointing to a puffin perched on a cliffside. “That was one of the most thrilling—and terrifying—experiences of my life. I was belly-crawling to the edge of a stormy cliff in Iceland, wind howling, camera in hand.” Each piece holds a story, from close encounters with moose to tranquil moments with migratory birds at Blackwater and Bombay Hook.

But Wittersgreen’s photography isn’t just about reliving memories; it’s about sharing them. “I worried whether other people would feel what I feel when they see these images, but the response has been amazing,” she said. Her work will be featured at Plates at 208 in St. Michaels and can currently be seen at The Ivy in Easton. More local venues have expressed interest. She’s also sold numerous pieces from her gallery, though she remains pragmatic. “I don’t do this expecting it to be profitable. I do it because I love it,” she said.

That love is evident in how she talks about her subjects, which range from crickets to horses and all the creatures in between. Wittersgreen credits a vision issue that prevents her from using binoculars, giving her a unique perspective. “I’ve always seen things others don’t,” she said. “Even guides tell me I spot details they’d miss.” Her therapeutic work, too, has informed her artistic eye. “There’s incredible healing power in nature,” she says. “Research shows that even looking at nature scenes can calm the mind and body. That’s why I started putting my photos on my consulting room walls.”

Her dual roles as therapist and artist feed into each other in unexpected ways. “I’m an introvert who’s learned to be extroverted when needed,” she said. “Photography recharges me. It slows me down and lets me notice the details.” She recalled her decade of trail running as a precursor to her photography, when she would stop mid-run to take pictures with her phone. “That was my therapy, my way of being alone and in nature,” she said.

When asked what’s next, Ruth smiles. “It’s all happened so fast” she says. “I’ve always dreamed of having a gallery, but I didn’t expect it to happen this soon. I’m growing, learning to let go, & I’ve given up on much planning with this and am trying to not over- plan, just see where it takes me.” Upcoming projects include a February trip to Colombia, where she’ll photograph the Sierra Nevada and Tayrona National Parks.

In her gallery, surrounded by moments of awe and wonder, Ruth Wittersgreen seems perfectly at home. Whether through her lens or in her therapy sessions, she continues to capture the beauty and resilience of the human and natural worlds—one image, one story, and one person at a time.

For more information about Ruth and her work please go here.