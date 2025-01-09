Tuesday, Jan 14, kick-off of Jan-May lunchtime concerts at Brookletts Place

CARPE DIEM! ARTS ALIVE!

SECOND TUESDAYS: FREE LUNCH-TIME PERFORMANCE SERIES

Talbot County Senior Center at Brookletts Place

400 Brookletts Ave., Easton, MD

Kicking Off the Arts Alive Series: January to May 2025

Tuesday, January 14, 2025

12:15-1:00pm

Glenn Pearson and Jeff Cooper:

Favorites from the American Songbook!

Glenn Pearson (piano and vocals) and Jeff Cooper (bass) will present popular swing and jazz standards, and favorite show tunes. The two have been friends and professional musicians for over 40 years. After meeting in high school they formed a band and later attended Peabody Conservatory. Jeff focused on musical theater while Glenn concentrated on piano performance. Their true passion is engaging audiences with their talent, wit, and style, and sharing their love for iconic American music. Performance highlights include the Kennedy Center, National and Ford’s theaters, Wolf Trap, the Smithsonian, and on Broadway. Glenn has also performed at the White House for many Presidents over the past four decades, as well as countless embassies, galleries and museums.

Carpe Diem Arts is pleased to join forces again with the Talbot County Senior Center to present the popular free lunch-time concert series at Brookletts Place in Easton (400 Brookletts Ave.)

Performances are scheduled on the Second Tuesdays of the month–through May 2025. Mark your calendars for a stellar winter and spring line-up. Check out the flyer and list below.

The lunchtime concerts take place at Brookletts Place, 400 Brookletts Ave., Easton, Maryland and are free and open to the public. The program is welcoming of all ages: seniors and families, home-schoolers, community groups, retirees. It’s also the perfect lunchtime break for local office workers. A lovely venue for a memorable 45-minute mid-day concert.

NOTE: Lunch is available at 12 noon for $2.75 with reservations two weeks in advance.

RSVP: Makayla Cisco– 410-822-2869 / [email protected]

Winter/Spring 2025 Concert Schedule

Jan 14–Glenn Pearson and Jeff Cooper: From the American Songbook

Feb 11–Karen Somerville Trio: Tribute to Billie Holiday

Mar 11– Song Riot: Gabe Hutter, Paul Oorts, Christopher Brown

Apr 8–Veronneau: Lynn Veronneau and Ken Avis

May 13–Janie Meneely and Rob Van Sante with Chris Noyes