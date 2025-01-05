Within Our Reach: Mixed Media Works by Bridget Z. Sullivan on view through Feb. 28 at Adkins Arboretum

Bridget Z. Sullivan’s exhibition Within Our Reach at Adkins Arboretum’s Visitor’s Center offers an evocative exploration of the natural world and its interconnectedness with human perception. On display through Feb. 28, the exhibit invites visitors to experience the quiet power of nature in new and profound ways. A reception to meet the artist will be held on Sat., Jan. 11, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Inspired by John Berger’s Ways of Seeing, Sullivan invites viewers to consider seeing not as a passive act but as an active, relational process. Sullivan’s work reflects her fascination with the relationships between what we observe and how we interpret it. Her use of archival pigment prints layered with acrylic, ink, oil pastel, and graphite creates rich, multi-dimensional surfaces. Her compositions’ dynamic textures and intricate details suggest the movement of plants as if they were shifting gently in the breeze, blurring the line between stillness and life.

In Within Our Reach, Sullivan’s distinctive style combines digital photography with traditional drawing techniques, blending the precision of the camera with the expressive qualities of hand-drawn marks. The layered media and textural contrasts create a sense of depth and vitality. This approach underscores the reciprocal relationship between nature and its observer, a theme that runs throughout her body of work.

Through her art, Sullivan highlights the profound connections between humans and the natural world, resonating with Adkins Arboretum’s mission to promote environmental stewardship and appreciation for the native landscape. Her work serves as both a reflection and celebration of the Arboretum’s commitment to fostering an understanding of the interconnectedness of all life.

Sullivan’s career spans solo and group exhibitions at venues such as Maryland Art Place, School 33 Art Center, and the University of Maryland Global Campus Art Gallery. A two-time National Park Service Artist-in-Residence and a recipient of multiple Maryland State Arts Council Individual Artist’s Grants, her work has been featured in AfterImage: Inklight and URHere Journal of Creative Geography. Since 2012, Sullivan has volunteered as president and curatorial director of the Hamilton Arts Collective | Hamilton Gallery in NE Baltimore.

This show is part of Adkins Arboretum’s ongoing exhibition series highlighting regional artists whose work engages with natural themes. The Arboretum, located at 12610 Eveland Road near Tuckahoe State Park in Ridgely, is a 400-acre native garden and preserve offering exceptional experiences in nature.