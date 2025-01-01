Prestigious 2025 grants awarded to Chesapeake Film Festival

Prestigious Maryland Humanities SHINE Grant and Artistic Insights Fund Grant Awarded to Chesapeake Film Festival

The Chesapeake Film Festival (CFF) is proud to announce that it has been awarded the prestigious Maryland Humanities SHINE Grant highlighting the festival’s commitment to fostering cultural enrichment and storytelling through film and film-related events. The acronym stands for Strengthening the Humanities Investment in Nonprofits for Equity. Notably, CFF is the sole organization in Talbot County to receive this distinguished grant and stands as the only film festival among the 2025 awardees of this esteemed grants program. This honor underscores the festival’s dedication to bridging the humanities and the arts, further solidifying its role as a vital cultural cornerstone in the region.

The Chesapeake Film Festival is also excited to announce that it has been awarded a 2025 Artistic Insights Fund Grant from the Mid-Shore Community Foundation. This prestigious grant will support the festival’s mission to celebrate and showcase outstanding independent films, fostering creativity and cultural engagement throughout the region. With the support of the Mid-Shore Community Foundation, the Chesapeake Film Festival is poised to enhance its programming, bringing unique and diverse cinematic experiences to the Eastern Shore. The festival is grateful for the foundation’s commitment to the arts and looks forward to the opportunities this grant will provide in 2025 and beyond.

These generous contributions will play a vital role in enhancing the festival’s ability to bring diverse, high-quality films to the Eastern Shore, as well as expanding our community engagement through arts education and outreach programs.

FREE UPCOMING FESTIVAL SCREENING – JANUARY 17, 2025

In addition, the Chesapeake Film Festival in partnership with the Maryland State Arts Council and the Talbot County Free Library is thrilled to present a FREE back-by-popular demand screening of the critically acclaimed film “Call Me Dancer” at the Talbot County Free Library in Easton, Maryland on Friday, January 17, at 4:00 PM. The award-winning film was a prominent festival highlight this year. It tells the story of a young street dancer from Mumbai whose passion and determination lead him on a transformative journey to pursue his dreams of becoming a professional dancer against all odds.

This event is part of the Chesapeake Film Festival’s ongoing commitment to bringing thought-provoking and engaging cinema to the community, fostering a love for the arts and encouraging dialogue through film. Attendees will not only experience the artistry of this powerful story, but will also have an opportunity to connect with the local arts community in a welcoming and enriching environment. Don’t miss this chance to be inspired by a tale of perseverance and the universal language of dance. There is no registration required to attend this event. Thank you Talbot County Free Library and MSAC! To discover more about the Maryland State Arts Council and how they impact Maryland, visit msac.org.

FESTIVAL OPENS SUBMISSIONS FOR 2025 CONSIDERATION FEBRUARY 1, 2025

The Chesapeake Film Festival (CFF) is delighted to announce that film submissions for its highly anticipated 2025 edition will open on February 1, 2025. As the festival celebrates its 18th year, filmmakers from around the globe are invited to submit their works for consideration in a variety of categories, including narrative features, environmental films, documentaries, shorts, and student films. Don’t miss the chance to showcase your film in this prestigious festival, which continues to highlight thought-provoking stories and innovative filmmaking. Details on submission guidelines and deadlines can be found on the CFF FilmFreeway page beginning on February, 1, 2025.

For more information visit www.chesapeakefilmfestival.com.

The MD Humanities Grant has been financed in part with State Funds from the Maryland Historical Trust, an agency of the Maryland Department of Planning which is part of the State of Maryland.

Photo credit: Monda Raquel Webb, director/producer & CFF Vice President, Amber Monet, director/producer & CFF Programmer.