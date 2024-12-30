<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It was no surprise to Central command at the Spy that Agent 86 would volunteer to cover the Bugatti show at the Academy Art Museum. With agent 007 endlessly reciting the beauty of Austin Martins, 86 was eager to show, once and for all, fellow agents and the general public how genuinely remarkable the Bugatti family has been in the history of automobile design.

This video is approximately three minutes in length.For more information on the Academy Art Museum’s Bugatti: Reaching for Perfection exhibition, please go here.