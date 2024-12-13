Chestertown Flashback: A request for family information

Today’s Flashback photo comes with a request from Galena, where our friend Amber Englebach, the town’s Zoning & Historic Resource Coordinator is working on a project cleaning up Olivet Hill and Davis Cemeteries, and looking for information about these locations and the people who are buried there. The headstone pictured here is in Olivet Hill Cemetery and belongs to Thomas Massey.

Other names Amber is researching from Olivet Hill include Emily Young, whose headstone is the oldest, Anna Corsey, and Jane Wilmore.

In Davis Cemetery, she is looking for any details related to Hayward Anderson, Mary Black, Hester Briscoe, James Brown, Hassie Brown, J. Russell, Eliza B. Thomas, and Weston Thomas.

Anyone with information to share about any of these people, or any other details about these two locations, is encouraged to contact Amber at [email protected] or as always, [email protected]. Image courtesy of Town of Galena.

