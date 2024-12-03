Benedictine’s Nancy Morris and a lifetime career of caring in Ridgley

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

It’s becoming rare to see someone who has made a lifetime career commitment to one institution. This is particularly true in social work when the need for this kind of experience is at an all-time high. But Nancy Morris is the exception as she approached three decades at Benedictine in Ridgley.

Benedictine is a year-round day and residential program serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities who have served the state of Maryland for over 65 years.

In her Spy profile, Nancy talks about her work at Benneditine, including the good and bad days and her elation whenever a student takes a small step in progress. Nancy also discussed the significant advances in caring for those with disabilities of this kind and how technology is dramatically changing communication methods for non-verbal children and adults.

This video is approximately seven minutes in length. For more information about Benedictine, please go here