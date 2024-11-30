Holiday Parade delivers Santa!

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Chestertown Holiday Parade delivered Santa along with a little polar chill as the community turned out to watch the annual parade.

Santa will be available at his High Street cabin on Saturdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7, Dec. 14 and Dec. 21, from 10 a.m. to noon. Each child will receive a gift bag from Santa, courtesy of Twigs & Teacups.

Thee holiday parade was hosted by Main Street Chestertown and the Downtown Chestertown Association.

Supporting local businesses and community members include Stam’s Luncheonette, Twigs & Teacups, The Peoples Bank, Ye Olde Town Bocce League, Kent Cultural Alliance, The Imperial Hotel, Hippocratic Growth, Cross Street Realtors, Occasions Catering, Bad Alfred’s Distilling, The Bookplate, Chesapeake Bank & Trust, Evergrain Bread Company, Houston’s Dockside Emporium and Jerry Moe’s.

This video is approximately two minutes in length.