Step into elegance: The Bugatti Exhibition Preview Gala Reception

This December, the Academy Art Museum invites you to relive the glamour and innovation of the Jazz Age at the Bugatti Exhibition Preview Gala Reception. Held on December 5, 2024, from 6 to 8 pm, this black-tie-optional affair offers an unforgettable evening of refinement, artistry, and celebration.

Your night begins with a red-carpet welcome, where a photo opportunity ensures you can capture this moment of timeless elegance. Inside, indulge in signature cocktails inspired by Bugatti’s era of innovation and enjoy hors d’oeuvres crafted to reflect the exquisite artistry of the exhibition.

As a gala guest, you’ll be among the first to experience Bugatti: Reaching for Perfection. This exclusive preview, with timed entry, offers a rare and intimate look at Bugatti’s masterpieces of design and engineering. From the aerodynamic lines of the Bugatti Type 35 to the unparalleled craftsmanship of the marque’s other iconic creations, the exhibition celebrates the visionary artistry that has defined the Bugatti name for generations.

The evening will also feature a live performance by Hill Chamber Music, whose elegant repertoire provides the perfect accompaniment to the gala’s sophisticated ambiance. As the trio performs, the museum’s atmosphere will evoke an era when style, precision, and creativity reigned supreme.

The Bugatti Exhibition Preview Gala Reception is not just an event—it’s a celebration of the extraordinary. Much like Bugatti’s legacy, the evening is a testament to the fusion of art, design, and innovation that continues to inspire.

Tickets for this exclusive event are limited. Reserve yours today and join the Academy Art Museum in unveiling the timeless allure of Bugatti while supporting the museum’s mission to bring world-class art and design to our community.

For more information and tickets, visit academyartmuseum.org/events/bugatti-preview-gala.