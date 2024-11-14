An elegant history of Kent County’s Black debutantes: A talk with Vanessa Ringgold

http:// <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

There are moments of joy in our youth that crystalize into memories that surface throughout our lives: an accomplishment at school, a friendship, an event—something that magnifies the moment beyond our expectations. For a teenage black girl in 1964, an evening as a debutante at the Cotillion held yearly at the Lord Baltimore Hotel held such promise and would leave an indelible memory.

Each year, from 1964 to the late 1970s, the Kent County Lodge of the Tri-State Elks selected two graduating high school girls as debutants to attend the annual social celebration in Baltimore, an event shared by Elks in Maryland, Virginia, and Washington, DC.

The debutantes, chosen for scholastic excellence and public service, rehearsed eight to ten weeks for the event, traveling each Saturday to practice etiquette, dancing, and social graces. On the big night, they were attended by their escort, family, and friends, with the Father-Daughter dance a notable highlight, along with each debutante’s signature curtsy.

Sumner Hall board member and former debutante Vanessa Ringgold describes the process of getting ready for the Ball as a significant community event involving churches and other community organizations.

Currently, the “Pride Without Prejudice” Debutante exhibit is available at Sumner Hall through December. The display is sponsored by Sumner Hall and Chesapeake Heartland. Digital archives for the exhibit may be found here.

Sumner Hall will celebrate the “Final” Curtsy of the debutante exhibit “Pride Without Prejudice” at Minary’s Dream Alliance on Saturday, November 30 from 1:00-4:00 pm. Tickets are $20 per person. Tickets are available here.

The Spy recently talked with Vanessa Ringgold about the history and celebratory nature of the Kent debutantes.

This video is approximately nine minutes in length.