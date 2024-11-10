Radcliffe Creek School Announces Pies & Poinsettias Fundraiser

Christopher Smith ’27 and Alaina Durm ’27 are all smiles after tasting samples of all of the goodies for sale in Pies, Poinsettias & More, a fundraiser

for the Parent-Teacher Committee at Radcliffe Creek School in Chestertown,

MD. Radcliffe Creek School’s Parent-Teacher Committee (PTC) is pleased to announce its popular Pies, Poinsettias & More fundraiser is back this year with even

more sweet treats to choose from, and they’ll be available right in time for the holidays. Choose from a selection of homemade pies from Lapps Family Bakery and Happy Chicken Bakery, or choose from a variety of cake pops, macaroons and cocoa bombs from The Spicerie, plus other goodies! Vegan and gluten-free options are available. Be sure to grab a few vibrant poinsettias, available in different sizes from Greenstreet Gardens.

Purchase for yourself, or give as a gift and feel good in the knowledge that all of the proceeds benefit the PTC’s various initiatives throughout the year which include teacher appreciation week, family movie nights, pool parties, field trips, supplies, and more. Radcliffe Creek School is the only K-8 school on Maryland’s Eastern Shore that specializes in children with learning differences such as dyslexia, dyscalculia, dysgraphia, ADHD, anxiety, Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), language processing disorders and sensory processing disorders. Whether students have diagnosed learning disabilities or attend to receive individualized instruction, they are challenged and engaged though multi-sensory, immersive teaching methods, which tap into each student’s potential.

Orders can be placed online at https://rcsptcpiesandoinsettias24.cheddarup.com. Pie and treat orders are due Friday, November 22 and will be available for pick-up on Tuesday, November 26 from 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. at Radcliffe Creek School’s Great Room, located at 201 Talbot Boulevard in Chestertown.

Poinsettia orders are due Friday, November 29, 2024, and will be available for pick-up on Tuesday, December 3, in Radcliffe Creek School’s Great Room. Delivery and/or a pre-arranged meet up is available for orders totaling over $200 and within 25 miles of RCS. Reach out directly to [email protected] for bulk orders or call/text Marie Thomas, P’30 ’30 at 410-829-4042.

To learn more about the immersive, individualized education program offered at Radcliffe Creek School, as well as the school’s robust transportation program, visit www.radcliffecreekschool.org online or call 410-778-8150.

Photos by Elaina Faith Photography;