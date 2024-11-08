Chestertown Flashback: Gill Brothers Dairy

Today’s photo dates from 1936 and depicts a Kent County institution of yore: Gill Brothers Dairy. Gill Brothers was part of the Kent County economy and social scene, with the Parlor in Chestertown offering everything from milk to ice cream to… oysters? Yes, per an early 20th century advertisement in the Kent News, you could even drop in daily from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. for “a nice plate of cream” or a light lunch including oysters, available “Fried, Stewed and Raw.” As seen in this image, the dairy was a model of the 1930s-era machine age with its emphasis on labor-saving technology, modernity and aerodynamic design. The Cross Street location remains an important site of Kent County commerce, a key source of gifts, clothing, and various other little luxuries and necessities, rather than delicious treats. It’s an easy quiz today: What local business is now in the Gill Brothers building? Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.