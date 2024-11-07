Conference invitation: November 8th – historic preservation in a time of climate challenges

Friday November 8, 2024 9:00 am at Town Hall. Thanks to funding support from the Maryland Historic Trust the town will be hosting a one-day conference themed “Historic Preservation in a Time of Climate Challenges.” The conference will look at common points of interest for built infrastructure preservationists and those working on climate challenge resiliency across disciplines. The conference will address current practices as well as specific concerns for Chestertown’s historic district, even as the historic district guidelines document is being revised. Similar work is done locally in Virginia by the RAFT collaborative program, Salem, MA and nationally as the Keeping History Above Water program. Confirmed speakers include Brent Jett, PE from GMB will be discussing potential environmental risks to properties in our town district; Dr. Jessica Whitehead , Executive Director of the Institute for Coastal Adaptation and Resilience (ICAR) at Old Dominion University and consultant with the RAFT (Resilience Adaptation Feasibility Tool) program which worked in historic eastern shore towns of Cape Charles, Chincoteague, and Onancock; Patti Kelleher, City of Salem, MA historic preservation planner, and Larry Spang, professional architect and Historic Commission Chairman for the City of Salem, MA.

The conference is free and open to the public interested in the subject matter with a maximum registration of forty and is scheduled for Friday November 8, 2024 at town hall. Please contact Town Manager Larry DiRe at 410-778-0500 or email townmanager@chestertown. com to reserve your place.

The see how other communities approach this issue please consult these sources (https://lnkd.in/eN6gtDEr ; ht tps://lnkd.in/ege7N4k8 ; https ://lnkd.in/euZgVMmV ; https:// hrp.sog.unc.edu/

This event has been financed in part with federal funds from the National Park Service, U.S. Department of the Interior, made available through the Maryland Historical Trust. However, the contents and opinions do not necessarily reflect the views or policies of these agencies.

https://www.nps.gov/orgs/1739/ sustainability-energy- efficiency-resilience- historic-buildings.htm

https://www.nps.gov/articles/ 000/upload/NPS-Climate- Impacts-to-Cultural-Resources_ 7-2016.pdf