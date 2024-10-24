The Artists’ Gallery November feature: Freeman Dodsworth’s “Inside Job – Postcards from the Interior.” 

On First Friday, November 1st and throughout the month of November, The Artists’ Gallery will feature one of their exhibiting artists, Freeman Dodsworth, in a new body of work entitled “Inside Job – Postcards from the Interior.” Freeman works primarily in oil and works to capture the singular light, color and shape of individual moments. In each of his paintings, Freeman focuses on subjects ranging from still life and interior scenes to figures. Paintings made inside have a language of their own. Objects that we use in daily life become interesting, attracting our attention. Light and shadow are shaped by windows or lamps, casting their own odd shapes into our living space. Our home is personal, and painting pictures inside, of things we live with so closely, creates an intimacy that is compelling.
—
Write a Letter to the Editor on this Article
We encourage readers to offer their point of view on this article by submitting the following form. Editing is sometimes necessary and is done at the discretion of the editorial staff.