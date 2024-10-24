The Artists’ Gallery November feature: Freeman Dodsworth’s “Inside Job – Postcards from the Interior.” 

On First Friday, November 1st and throughout the month of November, The Artists’ Gallery will feature one of their exhibiting artists, Freeman Dodsworth, in a new body of work entitled “Inside Job – Postcards from the Interior.” Freeman works primarily in oil and works to capture the singular light, color and shape of individual moments. In each of his paintings, Freeman focuses on subjects ranging from still life and interior scenes to figures. Paintings made inside have a language of their own. Objects that we use in daily life become interesting, attracting our attention. Light and shadow are shaped by windows or lamps, casting their own odd shapes into our living space. Our home is personal, and painting pictures inside, of things we live with so closely, creates an intimacy that is compelling.

Freeman Dodsworth lives and paints in Port Republic, Maryland. He began painting in the 1980’s and studied under the accomplished Eastern Shore artist, Terry Wolf. He was able to work with Wolf for three years before leaving the Shore for a career in the U.S. Navy. After years of travel with the Navy, in 2017, Freeman returned to his gift of painting, inspired to grow into the artist that his mentor, Terry Wolf, had been. Since that time, Freeman has painted consistently, training with master painters including Peter Fiore and Kami Mendlik as well as various online teachers. Freeman became an exhibitor with The Artists’ Gallery in September of 2019. Over the years, Freeman has continued to enjoy the traditional techniques and materials of the great masters. He often makes his own panels or canvas to paint on and crafts many of the frames for his paintings. “Painting is first and foremost a craft, like any other. There are materials, tools, and processes for using them. I have continued to learn the craft and that will never end.” In each painting, Freeman seeks light, shadow and dramatic shapes that convey a story.