Marc Castelli exhibition “Merroir” at the MassoniArt Gallery , 113 S Cross Street

Carla Massoni, owner of MassoniArt Gallery, is delighted to announce the opening of Marc Castelli’s solo exhibition, Merroir. For over three decades, Castelli’s annual show has become a cherished Chesapeake tradition. Visitors can look forward to his unparalleled depictions of watermen, workboats, and log canoes, crafted by one of the nation’s premier marine artists. The exhibition, Marc Castelli | Merroir, will be on display exclusively at our fully accessible gallery at 113 S. Cross Street.

This year’s exhibition coincides with two major local events: the Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour, held on October 19-20 & 26-27 from 10 am to 5 pm, and the Sultana Education Foundation’s Downrigging Festival held on November 1-3.

Castelli’s show has always been closely linked with Downrigging, now celebrating its 24th year. The festival, one of the largest tall ship gatherings in North America, spans a long weekend filled with Tall Ship sails, tours, live bluegrass music, lectures, exhibits, family-friendly activities, regional cuisine, and more. Learn more at www.downrigging.org.

In recent years, Castelli has begun to include personal essays with each new painting, sharing stories behind the scenes—whether it’s a moment, activity, or friendship that inspired the piece. These essays will be available both at the gallery and on the MassoniArt website.

“Many years ago, the wife of a waterman told me of a day long ago when she was out on the Chester River during the oyster season how the fog had rolled in while they were out on the bar. This was before the hydraulic winders that almost every workboat now-a-days has.” writes Castelli “It was so nearly quiet that you could hear the men working but not see them in the fog.”

During Downrigging our Exhibition Hours at our Cross Street gallery will be extended and will include the following events:

Friday, November 1 / 5-7:30 pm

Saturday, November 2 / 10am – 5 pm

Sunday, November 3 / 11am – 3pm

Artist Talks: Saturday, November 2, 10am & 1pm

ARTIST TALK: Once again there will be two scheduled on Saturday, November 2, 10-11 am and 1-2 pm.

LECTURE: Marc is also on the Downrigging schedule for the following event: BookPlate Book Talk: Marc Castelli and Treasure Island, Saturday, November 2 | 5:00 PM | Sultana’s Holt Education Center | 200 S. Cross St. | FREE. A partner event with The BookPlate.

Visit www.massoniart.com for a listing of our High Street and Cross Street galleries public hours. Private appointments may be arranged to suit your schedule, simply contact us prior to your visit to set-up a date and time. Call Carla Massoni at 410-778-7330 Gallery, 410-708-4512 Cell, or email [email protected].