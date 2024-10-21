Downrigging!: A chat with Sultana President Drew McMullen

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Downrigging Weekend, Chestertown’s signature fall festival, kicks off November 1 and plans to be more expansive and exciting than ever (weather willing) as it transforms the historic waterfront into a seafaring waterfront of activity featuring majestic tall ships and classic wooden boats.

The Music Village will continue its tradition as the ongoing hub of the weekend’s activity as they host outstanding bluegrass music by the Gibson Brothers, Wendell Mobley and Lee Thomas Miller, Unspoken Tradition, The U.S Navy’s celebrated Country Current, Serene Green, Chestertown’s own The High and Wides, among others. Food vendors will also be available, including Modern Stone Age Kitchen, The Fishwhistle at the Granary, Occasions Catering, JA McCown, and The Spicerie.

This year’s majestic tall ships will include, AJ Meerwald, Maryland Dove, Kalmar Nyckel, Pride of Baltimore II, Lynx, Sultana, Sigsbee, and Lady Maryland. A notable addition to the Parade of Sails is the *Bloodhound*, a newly completed replica of an 1874 racing yacht. This marks its maiden voyage, adding a touch of maritime history to the event.

Bookplate book talks, hosted by Sultana’s Lawrence Wetlands Preserve will include Eric Cheezum’s retelling of the Potomic River’s “Chessie” phenomenon.

The Sultana EducationFoundation is a nonprofit organization based in Chestertown, Maryland, dedicated to providing hands-on educational experiences focused on the Chesapeake Bay’s history and environment.

Through interactive programs in history, ecology, and environmental science, the Foundation engages participants of all ages, fostering a deeper understanding of the Bay’s delicate ecosystem and its historical significance. With a commitment to environmental stewardship, the Sultana Educational Foundation plays a vital role in the region’s efforts to preserve the Chesapeake Bay for future generations.

The Spy recently interviewed Sultana’s founder and president, Drew McMullen to talk about how the educational foundation has grown since 1997 when the schooner was being built in Chestertown, and about the upcoming Downrigging Weekend.

Warning: not many tickets left for the tall ship sails.

