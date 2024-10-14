Golden books by Katherine Emery

Little Golden Books are a beloved staple in children’s literature. These books were created during World War ll when families were looking for affordable entertainment. Priced at just 25 cents, these books were accessible to a broad audience.

George’s Duplaix is credited with inventing the Little Golden Book concept. Duplaix came up with the idea while working in the children’s book division of Western Publishing. Duplaix’s plan was to create a line of inexpensive, durable, and colorful books for children. At the time, children’s books were expensive and typically only owned by wealthy families.

The first twelve titles were released in October, 1942, their appeal was immediate. Children were drawn to the large full color illustrations on each page. Parents appreciated the affordability and the educational content. Within five months, the first print run of 1.5 million books had sold out. Little Golden Books were sold where families shopped together, such as grocery and drug stores.

In a world where screens dominate, there is something magical for children in the experience of holding a Little Golden Book. For generations, this magic has created lasting memories for all who read them. While the original books might seem dated with their stories about life in the mid 1900’s, the themes they explore remain universal. Stories about friendship, curiosity, perseverance, and kindness are timeless, making these books as relevant today as they were when they were first published.

The success of the Little Golden Books is attributed to the talent of the writers and illustrators. Richard Scarry, Margaret Wise Brown, and Garth Williams all contributed to this series of books. Richard Scarry was very popular because of his illustrations of animals navigating everyday life while dressed in human clothing. Little Golden Books focused on simple but engaging stories that resonated with children of all backgrounds. Many stories featured curious puppies, mischievous kittens, and adventurous children with everyday experiences that children could connect with.

My family loved reading, there were bookshelves filled with children’s books, including many of my parent’s favorite childhood books. Raggedy Ann and Andy stories, Winnie the Pooh, The Velveteen Rabbit, Millions of Cats, the entire series of OZ books, Robinson Crusoe, Eight Cousins, Pollyanna, Pinocchio, Alice in Wonderland, and Grimm’s Fairy Tales were just a few of the books that my parents treasured as children. Books were always a welcome gift for birthdays and Christmas. We’d stock up on paperbacks at our local bookstore for summer afternoon reading.

With two older siblings, our Little Golden Book library was very full, but my Mom was always happy to buy the latest Little Golden Book sitting in the rack near the check out aisle at the Safeway.

One book still sticks in my mind as a personal favorite, I received a Quick Draw McGraw Little Golden Book after having my tonsils removed at age five. I loved every inch of that book. The continued success of Little Golden Books is a testament to the enduring power of storytelling. These little books with their golden spine and timeless tales, have fostered a love of reading in countless children.

Author Diane Muldrow was so inspired that she wrote a book titled, Everything I Need to Know I Learned from a Little Golden Book. This humorous book styled exactly like a Little Golden Book with its foil spine, offers advice for getting the most out of life. The pages are filled with a whimsical combination of illustrations and excerpts from iconic stories such as The Poky Little Puppy.

A copy of The Poky Little Puppy bought today is essentially the same as the one printed in 1942. There are twelve hundred Little Golden Book titles currently being published each year by Random House. First editions of the original twelve books printed in 1942 are being sold at auction for fifty to two hundred dollars each, depending on the condition.

The latest Little Golden Book is available for pre-order and will be released on October 15, 2024. The upcoming movie, Wicked, has inspired, I am Elphaba. This Little Golden Book is about a young witch with green skin who is an outcast. I am Elphaba promises to delight children between the ages of two to five years old.

Little Golden Books have been a reflection of our times. With subjects ranging from history to pop culture to classic fairy tales, children and their parents are sure to find a book to match their interest.

“A book is a dream that you hold in your hand.” — Neil Gaiman