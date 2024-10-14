Chestertown RiverArts Studio Tour with Artist Fredy Granillo

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

In this video, Fredy Granillo discusses his art and ceramics work which will be on display in his new Chestertown studio during the annual RiverArts Studio Tour. The video is just over 6 minutes.

For those of you who would love the chance to chat with other artists about their inspirations and see how they actually create their amazing work choose from 60 artists on the Chestertown RiverArts self-guided studio tour October 19-20 and 26-27. It’s fun and it’s free! There’s a broad range of media and styles. See lots of different studio set-ups, some in Chestertown and Rock Hall and others out in the beautiful countryside of Kent and Queen Ann counties. Start at the RiverArts Gallery, 315 High Street, in the breezeway, for the exhibit of their works and pick up a brochure to help you plan your day or weekend.

For more information go to www.chestertownriverarts.com/studio-tour.

Some studios will be open November 2 & 3 during Downrigging Weekend.

Fredy Granillo’s Studio Tour: October 19-20, 2024 and October 26-27, 2024