Academy Art Museum currently accepting members’ submissions for “Small Originals: Members’ Exhibition 2024”

The Academy Art Museum is excited to present to its members the opportunity to exhibit in “Small Originals: Members’ Exhibition 2024,” on view November 22-December 29, 2024. As one of the most anticipated events of the year, this exhibition draws upon The Academy’s pool of talent, offering a unique opportunity for local artists, students, and teachers to exhibit a broad range of work side-by-side. This is the occasion for members to showcase their accomplishments, celebrate with family and friends, and exhibit work in front of a wide selection of local and visiting collectors during the festive holiday season!

Participation in the Member’s Exhibition is not juried. Anyone with a current membership, valid through the end of the year, may enter one artwork. Accordingly, all entries are eligible for awards. This year brings new awards in Fiber and Sporting Art, along with our traditional roster of awards for painting, prints, ceramics, and wood pieces. Artists must register for the exhibition using the online form on the exhibition’s webpage by October 21, 2024 and may choose to offer their artworks for sale during the exhibition.

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to welcome Robyn Asleson, Curator of Prints and Drawings at the National Portrait Gallery, Smithsonian Institution, as this year’s judge. Her exhibition projects at the Portrait Gallery include “Brilliant Exiles: American Women in Paris, 1900–1939” (2024), the team-curated “Kinship” (2022), and “Portraits of the World” (2016-20), a series of spotlight exhibitions featuring individual portraits on loan from international museums, placed in conversation with works from the Portrait Gallery collection. She was also venue curator for the exhibition “John Singer Sargent: Portraits in Charcoal” (2020).

To ensure all members who are interested in participating can enter, submissions will be limited to maximum dimensions of 13 x 13 inches for 2D artwork and 15 x 15 x 15 inches for 3D artwork. A maximum 2-inch frame may be used for 2D artwork. Art drop-off will take place November 12 and 13, Noon-4 pm and on November 14, 4-7 pm at the Waterfowl Building.

A public reception will be held on Friday, November 22, 5-7 pm, and we encourage all to attend for award announcements and refreshments. This is a great chance for attendees to meet the artists and to purchase unique, original art by local talent to take home for the holidays!