A heartfelt thank you to our readers

As we head into our 15th year, we want to extend our deepest gratitude to all our readers for their continued support of The Chestertown Spy. Your engagement fuels our mission to promote the arts, education, and thoughtful dialogue in our community.

As I take on the role of publisher and editor and learn the ropes from Spy founder Dave Wheelan, we’re also kicking off our crucial Fall fundraising drive. Your generous contributions are essential to supporting our talented columnists and writers, ensuring we can continue delivering high-quality journalism and keeping the boat afloat as we head into winter. Fundraising is vital to The Spy’s sustainability, enabling us to expand our coverage and provide more in-depth features that you’ve come to expect.

In a time when local and national publications are disappearing at an alarming rate, it is more important than ever to support independent journalism. The Chestertown Spy strives to be a reliable, thoughtful, and creative resource for our community, and we need your help to remain a vibrant, viable asset. By contributing, you’re not just supporting our efforts—you’re ensuring that our community retains a platform for important conversations, cultural coverage, and diverse perspectives.

This year, we’re especially excited to introduce new offerings, including interviews with “Friends of the Spy” — preeminent individuals in their fields, bringing global perspectives, even if they live outside our community.

Thank you for being a part of this journey with us.

To support the Spy, please go here.

Jim Dissette