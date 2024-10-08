Shelter Alliance highlights World Homeless Day in Kent County

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

At last Tuesday’s County Commissioner’s meeting, Carol Niemand and Linda Kuiper, board members of the recently formed Shelter Alliance organization, appealed to the Commission to help locate a building to provide shelter for Kent County homeless. The appeal also promoted the recognition of World Homeless Day on October 10 with a proclamation read by Commissioner Rob Fithian.

For three years, Niemand, a longtime advocate for social equity, has worked to call attention to the rising problem of homelessness in Kent County. She founded Shelter Alliance to further her search for a building to convert to a year-around shelter.

Historically, people suffering from homelessness in the Chestertown area have been offered overnight cold-weather shelter at the Church of the Nazarene, First United Methodist, Presbyterian Church of Chestertown, and under the roof of the Samaritan Group of Chestertown. However, strict hours of operation, limitations of stay, and other eligibility requirements have kept people in the cold.

“Kent County is the only county on the Shore without a shelter,” Niemand says.

For the last several years, up to 22 people seeking shelter have been housed at the Driftwood Motel in Chestertown. Subsidized by Shrewsbury Parish Episcopal Church, Chesapeake Charities, and private individuals, the cost became unsustainable.

The two-year cost of temporary housing was $250,000. The support was curtailed due to lack of funds.

Niemand, is the president of Shelter Alliance. Linda Kuiper is the Treasurer, Sheila Barry is the vice President, and David Stant is the secretary. The organization recently received its 501(C)3 status by partnering with Mid-shore Community Foundation, and has formed its board, and applied for grants and donations as it continues the search for a building.

“Last March, I used the words “looming crisis” to describe the homeless and unhoused in our community. That has changed now and can only describe as “dire, present and noticeable” especially in the downtown area,” Niemand says.

Niemand says that she’s happy with how the organization has been formed, but without a year-around shelter in place, it’s difficult to raise funds.

Niemand and Commissioner Ron Fithian discussed the possibility of the former Carter Center Youth Facility on Scheeler Road as a possibility. The center, no longer in operation, is a State property, and it’s status is unclear. The Alliance seeks a similar building to convert to a shelter.

The appeal by Shelter Alliance also marked their recognition that October 10 is World Homeless Day to amplify understanding of Kent County’s lack of a shelter for its own homeless population. Kent County Commissioners officially pledged the County’s support of October 10 with a proclamation to promote and support awareness of the county’s homeless needs.

Shelter Alliance will hold their next public meeting at 4 pm, October 26, at Seventh Day Adventist Church, Kent Street and Philosopher’s Terrace.

To contact Shelter Alliance and Carol Nieman, email at [email protected]

Or write to Shelter Alliance, P.O. Box 2 • Chestertown, MD 21620