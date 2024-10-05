Spy Long Form Saturday: A Check-in with Eastern Shore Land Conservancy’s Steve Klein

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

For more than a decade, the Spy has invited the president of the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy to provide an annual analysis of conservation efforts on the Mid-Shore. And once again, Steve Klien kindly agreed to swing by our studio for an in-depth conversation about the state of land protection in the region.

In our chat, Steve discusses ESLC’s successes and frustrations with lawmakers in Annapolis, the threats to Eastern Shore farmland from solar farm expansion, and his organization’s priorities as our communities face the daunting challenges of rising sea levels in the decades ahead.

