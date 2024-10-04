Chestertown Flashback: “come on Ump, that was outside by a mile”

If you were disappointed by the end of the Orioles season this week, perhaps this week’s Flashback will remind you of happier times in baseball history. The undated photograph captures a dynamic mid-game moment between a batter, catcher and ump. If you have any information about these players, or this game, please share it in the comments or via email to [email protected].

Baseball has been a deep rooted part of Eastern Shore life and culture for many decades, with hometown players like Kent County’s own Bill “Swish” Nicholson, Jimmie Foxx of Sudlersville, and others making their marks as greats in the major leagues. Anyone interested in learning more about baseball history in the region is invited to a presentation by baseball historian and author Marty Payne this Sunday, October 6, at 2 pm at Emmanuel Parish Hall, 101 Cross Street in Chestertown. Peanuts and Crackerjacks will be available! Free tickets may be reserved online.

Also this weekend, the Historical Society will host an open house this evening, First Friday, commemorating the 40th anniversary of the filming of the CBS miniseries SPACE, featuring local residents as extras and starring Hollywood luminaries James Garner, Blair Brown, and Harry Hamlin among other well-known stars of the silver screen. Photographer Tyler Campbell has loaned 50 or so photographs to the society for display. The public is invited to view the exhibit and help identify the Kent Countians who appear. From 5 – 7 pm at the Bordley History Center, 301 High Street in Chestertown.