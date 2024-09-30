MENU

September 30, 2024

Chestertown Spy

Nonpartisan and Education-based News for Chestertown

5 News Notes

Agent 86 Reconnaissance Footage: Concours d’ Elegance 2024 on Kent Island

Late last night, Agent 86 filed their report on the annual St. Michaels Concours d’ Elegance on Chesapeake Bay. Arriving under disguise, 86 found their way to the waterfront lawn of the Kent Island Yacht Club on Sunday for some raw intelligence images of some of the most beautiful cars ever built.  Their report included a special note that the Academy Art Museum will host a once-in-a-lifetime exhibition of automotive, furniture, and paintings from the famous design family of Carlo Bugatti and his sons from December 6th through April 13th. More information about the show can be found here.

This video is approximately two minutes in length. 

 

