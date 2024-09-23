Bookplate author Event: Celebrate Marcy Dunn Ramsey Published Work and Birthday!

The Bookplate is continuing their 2024 season of author events with a special local celebration on Friday, October 4th. Guests are welcome to join local artist and author, Marcy Dunn Ramsey and the Bookplate staff for a Friday evening birthday party, reading and book signing at 6pm in the shop on Cross Street.

As anyone who grew up on the Eastern Shore in the 1990s can attest, Marcy Dunn Ramsey illustrated their childhood. Bringing to life the stories of Priscilla Cummings, Jennifer Keats Curtis, Jeffrey Holland, Janie Meneely, and many others, Marcy has made a sizable impact on the next generation of Chesapeake Bay stewards. As the 4th of October also happens to be her daughter Rosie Ramsey Granillo’s birthday, The Bookplate is hosting a party. Stop by to hear Marcy talk about her years as a children’s illustrator, grab a slice of cake, and hear her read selections from the books she authored. Children of all ages are welcome!

Marcy Dunn Ramsey is a graduate of Emmanuel College, where she received a BA degree. She lives with her family on the Eastern Shore of Maryland. Ramsey has been painting and drawing all her life, and since beginning her illustration career in 1988, has produced more than 50 books. Ramsey’s long experience with children has helped her keep in tune with their likes and dislikes. Her greatest efforts are directed at communicating a sense of humor, excitement, and spontaneity in her work that encourages children to continue their discovery of the magic of reading.

For more event details, or to reserve your seats, contact The Bookplate at 410-778-4167 or [email protected]. These events are free and open to the public, but reservations are recommended. The Bookplate will continue their event series with author and naturalist Anthony Fredericks on Wednesday, October 23rd at Sultana’s Lawrence Wetlands Preserve. The Bookplate is located at 112 S. Cross Street in Chestertown.