Historic Maryland Inn Brings the Fun & Flavors of Germany’s Famous Oktoberfest to Chestertown

On Sunday, October 6, Brampton 1860 will welcome the festivity of one of the world’s most famous traditions to their Inn and grounds for an unforgettable afternoon of German-style merry-making in the spirit of Oktoberfest.

Beginning at 1 p.m., Brampton 1860 will be offering the opportunity to celebrate as the Germans do every October, by hoisting a stein of beer, or two, and sampling some savory German culinary delights.

Inn owners Hilari and Dave Rinehart have curated this experiential event, described as… “an afternoon dedicated to all things German,” where you can dance away your stress to the traditional tunes of a German band, take a horse-drawn hay ride around the beautiful grounds, explore the treasures created by talented artisans, sip some stein-worthy brews, and savor tasty, smokin’ brats, and authentic fresh-baked pretzels. A German Beer Tasting will also be featured.

Advanced tickets for this festival-style event can be purchased for $45 per person through the Inn’s website at bramptoninn.com, at Eventbrite https://rb.gy/mlb5eu or by calling 410-778-1860.

“We are excited to host our first Brampton Oktoberfest. Fall is a special time of year for us at the Inn, and we’re looking forward to sharing it with our guests as we welcome in the month of October with a nod to this treasured German tradition,” says Hilari Rinehart.

A member of Select Registry™, Distinguished Inns of North America, Brampton 1860 is situated on 35 acres of meticulously cared-for gardens and pastoral landscape surrounded by forest and curated to provide an upscale, boutique lodging and event experience just minutes from Chestertown’s Arts and Entertainment District and numerous Eastern Shore attractions.

Brampton 1860 is located at 25227 Chestertown Rd., Chestertown. For additional information and tickets for scheduled events, please visit bramptoninn.com, or call 410.778.1860.