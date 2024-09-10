Child and Adolescent Social-Emotional Learning Expert to Speak in Chestertown

Radcliffe Creek School (RCS), in partnership with the Psychology Department at Washington College, will co-host the child and adolescent social-emotional learning expert, Caroline Maguire, ACCG, PCC, M.Ed. this October as she presents her talk, “Why Will No One Play with Me? Teachable Coachable Social Skills.”

Maguire will address ways to support all children and adolescents through the challenging social and emotional issues that arise on the playground and beyond. A bestselling author, Maguire coaches parents, teachers and child caregivers on strategies to positively support children of all ages, demographics and lifestyles, who need extra guidance navigating social situations, especially those who struggle with emotional concerns, learning differences, Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder and Autism Spectrum Disorder.

“Maguire’s talk promises to share tools that we, as a community, can use for mentoring youth toward becoming responsible citizens,” explained Lauren Littlefield, Ph.D., Dr. Carol C. Culp Professor of Psychology at Washington College. “Playing nicely with others, managing impulses, and being sensitive to the perspective of others are essential life skills. Of course, good social and emotional skills lead to healthy relationships, but socioemotional competence also promotes academic learning and career success,” Littlefield added.

Maguire’s presentation will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2024, from 5-6:30 p.m. in Hynson Lounge at Hodson Hall on Washington College’s campus. The event is free and open to the public thanks to the generosity of the event’s sponsors, including The Gibson-Wagner Psychology Department Fund at Washington College, The Holstein Program in Ethics at Washington College, the William James Forum at Washington College and the Queen Anne’s County Mental Health Committee. Current and future parents, grandparents, teachers and professionals who work with children are encouraged to attend, as well as general members of the campus and community.

Radcliffe Creek School’s Head of School Peter Thayer remarked, “We are thrilled to be able to work with our partner, Washington College, to bring this social-emotional learning expert to our community. I invite parents, grandparents and those who work with children and adolescents to join us for this important presentation. It is on us as teachers, parents and caregivers to support our kids—especially those with a neurodivergence—and the first step in that is understanding their needs.”

To learn more about the event and to register online, visit https://Caroline-Maguire-at-WC.eventbrite.com or click on the News and Events Page at RadcliffeCreekSchool.org. Complimentary refreshments will be provided, and free parking is available on Washington College’s campus. Registration is encouraged to ensure your seat, as space is limited.

Photo: Speaker Caroline Maguire, ACCG, PCC, M.Ed.