The Academy Art Museum announces 2024 Artist-in-Residence, Anita Groener

The Academy Art Museum is pleased to announce its 2024 Artist-in-Residence Anita Groener. Following Groener’s residency, her installation, To the Edge of Your World, previously shown in Centre Culturel Irlandais, Paris, France, and Museum Rijswijk, The Hague, the Netherlands, will be presented at AAM in Summer 2025. Premiering at AAM at the same time will be Shelter, a stop-motion animation the artist is currently working on, made collaboratively with Talbot Interfaith Shelter in Easton and film editor Matt Kresling.

Over the course of her career, Groener has developed a body of work that constitutes a profound meditation on war, loss, displacement, exile, resilience, renewal, and hope. She painstakingly transforms discarded materials such as twigs, twine, and cardboard into delicate sculptural metaphors for the interconnectedness of individual experiences, histories, and world events. Questions of migration, memory, place, time and what it means to be human today have catalyzed the artist’s practice since she left her native country. Her work echoes displacement and the fragility of existence, simultaneously probing the psychological effects of human tragedy and the resilience that may result.

Born in the Netherlands and based in Dublin, Ireland, Anita Groener works through drawing, sculpture, installation, film, and animation. She recently exhibited at the Irish Museum of Modern Art, Dublin; Columbia Circle, Shanghai; Riverside Art Museum, Beijing; and Poggiali & Forconi Gallery, Florence. Collections include The Irish Museum of Modern Art, The Arts Council, Ireland; the State Art Collection, Ireland; The National Drawing Archive, Ireland; VU University Medical Center, Amsterdam; the Contemporary Irish Art Society; Meta EMEO HQ, Dublin and LinkedIn HQ, Dublin as well as many private collections in the USA and Europe. Until 2014, the artist was a professor at Technical University Dublin, where she was the Head of Fine Art from 2004 to 2006.

Please join us at the Academy Art Museum during Groener’s two-week residency, September 16-27, where she will conduct a studio workshop on September 19, give a public talk on September 24, and release a limited edition print for the Emerging Collector’s Circle. The AiR program is made possible through the generous support of Mary Ann Schindler.

For additional information and to register for events, please visit: academyartmuseum.org