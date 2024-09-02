Easton Art Galleries Unite for Washington Society of Landscape Painters Annual Exhibition

Already established as a preeminent art destination, Easton, Maryland, will host a groundbreaking event this September, bringing five prominent galleries together in collaboration —Spiralis Gallery, Trippe Gallery, Troika Gallery, Zebra Gallery, and Studio B Gallery.

For the first time, these galleries will simultaneously showcase the works of members of the Washington Society of Landscape Painters (WSLP), one of the oldest active art organizations in the greater Washington metropolitan area. The exhibit runs September 6–September 30, 2024, and will feature a selection of some of the finest landscape artists and paintings. This event is a great opportunity for area artists to unite and share their work with the public while also spotlighting the galleries that make up Easton’s art scene.

Founded in 1913, the WSLP has a long history of promoting the en plein air style—painting outdoors. Jean Schwartz, the exhibitions coordinator for the WSLP, has been instrumental in organizing this year’s event. “This is our 2024 annual exhibit, but it’s the first time we’re doing it across five galleries at once,” Schwartz said. “Usually, we find one large gallery that can accommodate around 50 paintings, but this time, with the enthusiasm from all the galleries, it became a unique, collaborative event. It will make for a great art walk and offer a different experience for everyone.”

Betty Huang of Studio B Gallery was the first to be approached by Schwartz. ‘When Jean first mentioned hosting the WSLP exhibit at my gallery, I knew it would be a great opportunity,” she said. “But as we discussed space limitations, the idea to involve more galleries naturally developed. It’s a first for Easton and a unique way to showcase so many talented artists.”

Nanny Trippe, owner of The Trippe Gallery, recalled, “Initially, there was a bit of a conflict because some WSLP artists are under contract with specific galleries. But instead of limiting the exhibition to one gallery, we decided to spread it across all five. This way, we could feature the artists we represent and still have room for new works from other members of the society. It’s good for everybody—it brings more people into town and creates a broader platform for these incredible artists.”

This collaborative spirit also resonated with galleries that typically focus on different genres. Gail Patterson of Spiralis Gallery, which usually showcases African and Haitian art, saw the exhibition as an opportunity to explore new territory. “At first, I wasn’t sure how we’d fit in because we don’t usually showcase landscapes. But the more we discussed it, the more I realized it was a wonderful opportunity to broaden our offerings and connect with the other galleries. I’m all about collaboration, and I think it’s good for Easton. It’s not about I win, you lose; it’s about we all win together.”

Zebra Gallery also doesn’t typically feature landscape, but owner Susan Schauer John embraced the opportunity to diversify the gallery’s offerings. “I loved the idea of the galleries working together and bringing in a whole new geographic audience to Easton. It’s not just about one gallery or another—it’s about the entire town coming together to showcase something special. It’s stretching it slightly, but I love everything about it.”

Huang added, ‘We’ve never done anything like this before. It’s a lot of work, but the potential to elevate Easton’s art scene is worth it. This event shows the power of what we can achieve when we work together.’”

Despite the current enthusiasm, there was some initial skepticism. “There was a little bit of doubt, as much as everyone wanted to participate,” Schwartz said. “But almost all the galleries represent some of our members, so it’s not like we’re a foreign entity. We’re very well acquainted with their work, and now that everything is in place, I think it will be a lot of fun.” With over 140 works spread across five venues, the exhibition promises to attract a significant crowd.

The logistics of coordinating such an event also required close collaboration among all the galleries. “We’ve all gone in together on group ads and shared promotional materials,” said Trippe. “Each gallery will promote the event in our newsletters, and WSLP will do the same. The combined power of our marketing efforts should bring a lot of attention to this event.”

For Laura Era, owner of Troika Gallery, the collaboration represents both a challenge and an opportunity. “We’ve never done anything like this before—collaborating with other galleries in this way. It’s new territory for us, but it’s exciting. We’ve been here for 27 years, and even now, I can’t predict how the art market will respond to something like this. But that’s part of the excitement. We’re bringing in different kinds of art and doing it together as a community.”

The success of this first-time event could set the stage for future collaborations. “If this is successful, I could see it even becoming an annual event,” Schwartz said. “We could make this our regular venue, just like how Easton has its plein air festival. But it remains to be seen how it’s received. It’s an art community that’s well known, and I hope this becomes something people look forward to every year. We’re creating something bigger than any one of us, and that’s what makes it so special.”

Participating Galleries:

Goldsborough Street : Studio B Gallery

The show opens Friday, September 6th and runs until Monday, September 30th.

A reception will be held in each gallery from 5:00 to 8:00 PM on the 6th.