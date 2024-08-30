Waterfowl Festival 2024: A Celebration of Art, Conservation, and Outdoor Adventure

[Easton, MD] – August 29, 2024 – The Waterfowl Festival, one of the nation’s premier events dedicated to the celebration of waterfowl and the natural environment, returns to Easton, Maryland, on November 8-10, 2024. The festival, now in its 53rd year, offers a diverse range of activities that highlight the art, culture, and conservation of the Chesapeake Bay region and beyond.

Festival Highlights

This year’s festival promises an unforgettable experience for attendees of all ages, with activities that cater to art enthusiasts, wildlife lovers, and outdoor adventurers alike.

1. Fine Art and Photography Exhibits:

Renowned wildlife artists and photographers from across the country will showcase their work in a series of exhibits spread throughout Easton. Visitors can expect to see stunning paintings, sculptures, decoys, and photographs that capture the beauty and majesty of the natural world. The works will be available for purchase, providing a unique opportunity to own a piece of art that reflects a deep appreciation for the outdoors. This year’s featured artist is acclaimed Texan sculptor and painter, Ronnie Wells. Wells is a crowd favorite and his works will shine in the newly expanded PNC Art Pavilion in the middle of the historic downtown.

2. Going to the Dogs!

All of our outdoor venues are dog friendly! Three amazing exhibits specifically focus on our lovable furry friends. Dog lovers will be thrilled by the retriever demonstrations at the Bay Street Ponds, the incredible competition between professionals and amateurs alike at the Delmarva Dock Dogs exhibit, and the lightning fast field trial dog demonstrations at the Chesapeake Bay Pavilion. At each pavilion, visitors can enjoy a variety of beverages and foods to help make their experience tasty and fun.

3. Quackin’ Trail for the kids!

The Waterfowl Festival is a family-friendly event with a range of activities designed to engage and educate children. New this year is the Quackin’ Trail! Parents can pick up a map for their kiddos at our ticket kiosks. The trial will lead kids to educational activities such as the Phillips Wharf Fishmobile, “Skyhunters in Flight” raptor show,The live Mermaid story times, face painting, and art activities throughout the festival. Kids 10 and under are free with the purchase of an adult ticket. Don’t miss the kid’s calling contest at the Sportsman’s pavilion.

4. Shop ‘til you drop!

If you need something to play outdoors, the festival will have it! Shopping pavilions include the Sportsman’s pavilion featuring the ever-popular Molly’s Place Sporting Goods, the Chesapeake Bay Pavilion full of crafts and items you need for water sports including some great boats from Northpoint Marina, the Marshland Mercantile with artisans and festival store merchandise, multiple fine art pavilions, and the incredible Buy, Sell, Swap collector’s venue. New this year is the Guyette & Deeter auction and tailgate swap, complete with an incredible display this year of Cobb Island decoys in the Harry M. Walsh Waterfowling Artifacts exhibit. Easton’s downtown merchants will also be stocked and ready for visitors, visit DiscoverEaston.com for current business listings.

6. Conservation Corner:

The Waterfowl Festival is committed to the conservation of our wild open spaces and will feature presentations and exhibits from leading organizations in the Chesapeake Bay Pavilion. Learn about the latest efforts to protect and preserve vital habitats, and find out how you can get involved in local initiatives.

7. Eastern Shore Feast!

No festival is complete without great food, and the Waterfowl Festival is no exception. Enjoy a variety of culinary delights throughout downtown. Local restaurants will feature incredible Chesapeake Bay fare and the food trucks scattered throughout will offer something delicious for everyone. Thirsty? Our guests over 21 can enjoy our new Duck Blind and Decoy bars, the famous Bullitt Garden Tasting Pavilion and the ever-popular Beer Wetlands.

About the Waterfowl Festival

Since 1971, the Waterfowl Festival has raised nearly six million dollars for conservation and education efforts. Proceeds from the festival support various environmental, art, student scholarships, and cultural initiatives, ensuring that future generations can understand and enjoy the beauty and diversity of waterfowl and their environments. The festival also plays a vital role in supporting the local community, drawing visitors from around the country and boosting the regional economy.

The Waterfowl Festival gratefully acknowledges the support of the Maryland State Arts Council, the Maryland Historic Trust, the Town of Easton, Talbot County Government, and all of our incredible community partners including the hundreds of volunteers that make all the magic happen.

For more information about the Waterfowl Festival, including ticket sales and a full schedule of events, please visit www.waterfowlfestival.org.