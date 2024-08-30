Chestertown Flashback : Betterton High School

In honor of the Kent County students and teachers who are embarking on a new school year, we share an image of teachers standing in front of the Betterton School. The photograph is undated, but it looks as though it could be the first day of school! Image courtesy of the Historical Society of Kent County.

Thank you to Clark Bjorke and Jon Simmons, who provided more information about last week’s photo of the vessel Changing Times as a parade float. Mr. Simmons dates the photo to the mid-1980s, but after 1984 based on this instrument he’s playing. The guitar player may be his sister, Mary Simmons, and it Wayne Brady may be the banjo player next to her (presumably not the Wayne Brady who played Aaron Burr in Hamilton in Chicago in 2017). Bob Atwater may be the person sitting next to the oyster.

As always, please let us know if you have any additional information about either of these images at [email protected].